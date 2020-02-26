Freight train derails in East Chicago as nearby businesses forced to evacuate

A massive train derailment in East Chicago is causing delays well into the night Wednesday.

As many as 10 freight cars derailed and the cleanup is going to take a long time.

First responders are blanketing the area as a barricade has been put up at Kennedy and Chicago avenues.

This is occurring after a CSX train heading eastbound lost 41 tanker cars. The cars disconnected from the conductor's load.

Five to 10 tankers are derailed and it forced a heavy response from the East Chicago Fire Department, CSX, and even Lake County sent a hazmat crew.

The train was carrying class 3 flammable crude oil and investigators are trying to determine if any hazardous material leaked out.

Businesses south of the track in between Euclid and Huish where the train derailed were forced to evacuate.

Advertisement

Citgo has a refinery nearby and they shut down their underground pipeline out of caution as this investigation continues.

The area will be shut down for 10 hours as heavy equipment is brought in to get the train upright.