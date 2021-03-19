Friday deadline for CPS parents to decide on return to in-person learning

article

Friday is the last day parents of Chicago Public Schools students can let the district know if they will join in person classes this year.

The deadline applies to all grades, K-12.

CPS intends to bring high school students back on April 19, the first day of the fourth quarter, even though the Chicago Teachers Union says it has not agreed to that date yet.

It would be the first time high school students in the nation’s third-largest school district have the option to be back in classrooms since going fully remote a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CPS started bringing younger students back last month in phases, offering students in grades K-8 limited in-person instruction with online learning. The union, which said the district’s initial COVID-19 safety plans fell short, eventually agreed to a plan that included teacher vaccinations.