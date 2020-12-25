Frigid temps, but no snow on Christmas Day for Chicago

Chicagoans hoping for fresh snowfall Christmas morning were in for a rude awakening when they were greeted by single-digit temperatures instead.

Temperatures fell to 8 degrees Friday morning at O’Hare Airport and are not expected to rise above 23 at any point throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s temperature marks the coldest day of the winter so far, and about 10 degrees cooler than the average Christmas Day, which usually peak in the low 30s, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the weekend, cresting in the mid 40s on Sunday.

But while a White Christmas isn’t in the cards for 2020, sunny skies are expected throughout the day.

And for those who had wished to see snowflakes while opening presents by the tree: There’s always next year.