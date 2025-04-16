From YouTube employee to creator: Jon Youshaei on making social media your job

Former YouTube and Instagram insider Jon Youshaei says it’s more possible than ever to turn content creation into a full-time job — if you have the right plan.

What we know:

Jon Youshaei grew up in the Chicago suburbs watching Fox 32 Chicago, and this week he returned as a guest on the station — not as a viewer, but as a successful creator and entrepreneur.

Youshaei spent eight years working behind the scenes at YouTube and Instagram before making the leap to full-time content creation.

Today, he’s built a following of more than a million across platforms and regularly interviews celebrities like MrBeast and Will Smith.

Youshaei shared what he calls the "Creator Wheel," a three-part process he uses to break down YouTube success: Prepare, Produce, Profit.

"It’s how you think about the idea, how you script it, speak it, edit it, and then how you monetize and make money off of it," he explained.

While many new creators are encouraged to "just start with your phone," Youshaei offered a different take.

"I’m a big believer in what I like to call the paradox of production," he said. "When you're starting out, it’s better to have higher production quality because it’s your first impression on camera."

That mindset has led him to fly out for interviews, use multiple cameras on set, and even hire trailer editors to boost production value. He credits these efforts with helping grow his reach and reputation.

What's next:

Asked about the earning potential, Youshaei didn’t hesitate.

"The sky is honestly the limit," he said.

Still, he warned that success takes time, costs can be high, and creators must reinvest if they want to scale.

He also said landing big-name interviews — like his recent sit-down with Will Smith — requires building trust over time and delivering consistent, high-quality content.

For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Youshaei said to start with a strong strategy, high standards, and a willingness to keep learning.