Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say.

West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

It is unknown at this time if anything was taken and the incident is currently being investigated as criminal damage.

Area Three detectives are investigating.