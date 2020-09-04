Ft. Hood soldier dies after collapsing following physical training

article

Fort Hood officials have released the name of the soldier who died after collapsing following physical training.

Officials say 25-year-old Pvt. Corlton L. Chee collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on August 28.

Chee was then taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple on August 30 where he died with his family by his side on September 2.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Chee was originally form Pinehill, New Mexico and entered the Army in February 2020, as a Tank Crewman. He has been assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since July 2020.

Awards and decorations Chee received include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Officials say unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to Chee's family during this difficult time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

FOX News says that KWTX-TV reported that more than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers have died this year with deaths attributed to accidents, homicide, illness and suicide. The station tallied 26 Fort Hood deaths in 2020, as of Aug. 13.

The 27th death was reported last week. Sgt. Elder Fernandes hung himself after accusing a superior of inappropriate sexual contact. His body was found Aug. 25.

Chee is the 28th Fort Hood soldier to die in 2020.

Fort Hood has a population of about 25,000, according to Task & Purpose. Two bases with similar populations -- Fort Stewart, Ga., and Fort Campbell, Ky. -- have had 13 and 15 deaths, respectively.

Two days ago the Army announced a shake-up at Fort Hood, replacing the top commander.

At the same time, the Army said it would conduct a chain-of-command investigation into the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20.

Guillen’s body was found in July bludgeoned and dismembered. She had been reported missing weeks earlier.

