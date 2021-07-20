Fugitive wanted for murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams arrested by FBI, prosecutors say

A man wanted for months in connection with the fatal April shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams has been arrested by the FBI, federal prosecutors disclosed Tuesday.

Devontay Anderson has been wanted since late April when he was charged with first-degree murder in Cook County Circuit Court, records show. Last month, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Meanwhile, the feds separately charged Anderson with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. In a two-page document filed late Tuesday morning, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. David Habich disclosed the FBI arrested Anderson on Monday in Chicago.

Devontay Anderson and Jaslyn Adams

No further details about Anderson’s arrest were contained in the document, which asked a judge to dismiss the federal unlawful flight charge against him. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told the Sun-Times in an email, "We have no information to provide."

A complaint filed earlier in the federal case described the Chicago police response to the April 18 shooting at a McDonald’s in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. It said officers found a 2003 Infiniti sedan "riddled with bullets in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant."

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, were in the Infiniti about 4:20 p.m. when two gunmen got out of an Audi and fired into the Infiniti, authorities have said. Jaslyn was killed and her father was wounded.

The complaint described surveillance video viewed by the Chicago Police Department that captured the shooting. It said the Audi contained three occupants when it pulled behind the Infiniti.

"Two adult males then exited the Audi," the complaint said. "One male, later identified by CPD as Anderson, exited the rear passenger side of the Audi brandishing a Draco AK-47 pistol. The other male exited the Audi from the front passenger seat brandishing a Glock pistol. Both men opened fire on the Infiniti, firing dozens of rounds before re-entering the Audi and leaving the scene."

Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have said Lewis was the getaway driver but did not fire any of the shots.

The federal complaint says Chicago police identified Jaslyn’s father as a known gang member and began to scour social media accounts of rival gang members. It said they discovered an Instagram Live video which linked Anderson to the murder.

A separate public Facebook page connected to Anderson contained corroborating photos, the complaint said.