Stretch of Clark Street closed as restaurants expand outdoor dining

A stretch of Clark Street in River North has closed and will remain shut down for several months as part of an effort to expand outdoor dining.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced a full street closure beginning Tuesday.

Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will be closed to traffic to allow more than a dozen neighborhood restaurants to expand into the street for guests to dine outdoors.

The closure began on Tuesday and restaurants will set up and serve guest on Wednesday.

The full street closure will last 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Oct. 31.

East-west street including Grand Avenue, Illinois Street, Hubbard Street, and Kinzie Street, will remain open.

A 15-foot path will be open in the center of Clark Street for people to walk and enjoy the area.

The closure is part of Chicago’s Outdoor Dining Program, which was introduced by Mayor Brandon Johnson and approved by the Chicago City Council in June.

The program helps make outdoor dining areas in the city better and supports Chicago's hospitality and food industries by creating nice outdoor spaces.

For more information about Chicago’s Outdoor Dining Program visit: Chicago.gov/OutdoorDining