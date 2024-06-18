Man killed, 2 others wounded in Fuller Park shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded after an argument escalated into a shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

Two males started shooting after an argument around 1 a.m. inside a residence in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to police. A 45-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 37-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The third victim, a 60-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.