Fun Weekend Events in Chicago: Boo at the Zoo, Beer Fest, Gaming Convention, and More!

It's finally starting to feel like fall, so many events happening this weekend are moving indoors, but not all of them!

This is the first weekend for Boo at the Zoo! The event runs every Saturday and Sunday until October 22nd. You can head to Brookfield Zoo for pumpkin decorating, ride the decked-out carousel, and there are plenty of photo ops. The not-too-spooky event also gives the animals some pumpkins to snack on or smash.

If you'd rather stay inside, how about enjoying a beer with Sue? The Chicago Beer Fest returns to the Field Museum on Saturday. There will be more than 65 breweries with 200 types of beers to try. Each person gets 40 tasting vouchers that can be exchanged for pours. Tickets are available online for $50 to $65.

In Streeterville, Lurie Children's Hospital is hosting a fundraising convention for games! The Extra Life Gaming Convention runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hospital. You can play all different types of games, including board games, video games, and arcade games. There are also tournaments to compete in. Tickets are available online, and all proceeds will go toward the hospital and the patients it serves.

Some other things going on around town include the X-Treme X-perience. You can get behind the wheel of a Ferrari or a Lamborghini at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet through Sunday.

Plus, Oktoberfestiversary returns to North Center on Saturday. The outdoor bash will have, of course, beer, live music, and food.

If you're more of a wine lover, the Lincoln Park Wine Fest runs on Friday and Saturday. You can taste 12 wines and get a free wine glass!