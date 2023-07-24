Funeral arrangements set for pizza delivery driver murdered during armed robbery

A 41-year-old pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Gresham last week will be laid to rest Saturday.

Orlando Talavera, who worked for Barraco's Pizza in Evergreen Park, was shot inside a vehicle around 2:24 a.m. Friday in an alley in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back and face and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Talavera's family made arrangements with Dundee Funeral Home, 525 Dundee Avenue, in East Dundee, according to his family.

Orlando Talavera

A wake will begin at 8 a.m. at the funeral home before a ceremony at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 90 North John F. Kennedy Drive, in Carpentersville.

Coworkers at Barraco's were too distraught to talk about the shooting. Neighbors say he lived by himself and kept to himself.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.