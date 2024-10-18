Gage Park High School pumps up the energy for Orange Friday

The Orange Friday Pep Rally featured Chicago's Gage Park High School, home of the Owls.

They're building something special there. It's a small, neighborhood school that has impressive spirit and a growing enrollment.

Eli and Steve are two of the football players who started on the brand-new football team when they were freshmen. Eli said it started with just 11 players, no substitutes.

"It has grown a lot, and in the past few years, we only started out small, as you said, and over this time, we've really grown as a community and as a family. Because with these sports, it brought people together, personally. And they really connected a lot, and it strengthened so many bonds, and so much chemistry has been positive in the school. I like how the team is turned up all the time. From the beginnings until now."

Their team has one female player, Perla Alvarado. She played in elementary school and brings her skills to the Owl's kickoff return team. She says her teammates are supportive.

Steve said the school community is close-knit.

"It's better than when I got here. It's just more like of a family now. Because people are more in tune with sports and they help us bring the bigger family together," Steve said.

"I love it when they talk about that. That's really what we strive for. We want to be a family here. We come together as a family. We're not perfect, but as a family, we come together in the end," Principal Anna Taglia said.

She said the cheerleading squad is small but mighty.

"Come for the football game, but stay for the cheer battle because that's where it's at," Taglia said

In a coordinated surprise run, the volleyball team delivered the personalized Chicago Bears jersey to Principal Taglia, leader of the "Owl Stars."