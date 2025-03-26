Chicago man charged with double murder in Gage Park attacks

The Brief A man was charged in a violent spree in Gage Park that left two people dead and another injured Sunday night. Police said Robert Romo fatally stabbed a 64-year-old woman and shot a 63-year-old man before attacking a woman inside a bar. Romo was arrested at the scene and faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.



A man was charged in a series of attacks in Gage Park on Sunday night that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

The backstory:

Just before 10 p.m., Robert Romo allegedly stabbed a 64-year-old woman to death and fatally shot a 63-year-old man inside an apartment in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

Minutes later, Romo, armed with a gun and a knife, approached a 37-year-old man who was outside the Just One More Sports Bar in the same block.

Romo, 57, followed the man inside, made his way to the back of the bar and stabbed a 44-year-old woman. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Romo was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing and police recovered a gun from the scene. He was charged with several felonies:

Two felony counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of aggravated battery/use of deadly weapon

One count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon

Romo, who lives in the Clearing neighborhood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Victims identified

The backstory:

The two people who were killed were identified as Richard M. Romo and Rita Chavez. One neighbor told FOX 32 he knew the husband and wife well, describing them as kind and generous people.

Police have not detailed the relationship between Robert Romo and the two victims.

Witness describes attacks

The backstory:

Witnesses said the suspect went on a rampage.

"I was hoping for him not to come to me and shoot me. The only thing I thought of is running out the door," one person said.

Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th Ward) released a statement reacting to the violent attacks.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred in our community last night," she said, in part. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted, and with all those who are feeling the weight of this violence. These moments remind us of the urgent need to come together to grieve, to support one another, and to recommit ourselves to building a safer, more peaceful Gage Park."