Gage Park shooting sends 16-year-old, 2 others to hospital

A 16-year-old boy and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The victims were standing in the street around 11 p.m. when a gunman open fired in the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old was shot once in the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was grazed by the gunfire in the leg and a 24-year-od man was grazed on the abdomen. They were transported to Holy Cross Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital, respectively. They were both listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.