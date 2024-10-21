Gage Park shooting: Teenage boy killed, girl wounded after gunmen open fire

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was killed and a girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Gage Park. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A 17-year-old boy was killed and a girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The pair were walking outside around 8:50 p.m. when two people started shooting at them in the 5600 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to police.

The boy was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The girl was grazed by gunfire on the leg and head. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.