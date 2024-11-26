Car crashes into building after Gage Park shooting, driver critically wounded

A driver was shot and crashed into a building Tuesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 57-year-old was driving southbound near the corner of 59th Street and Albany Avenue when a sedan pulled up alongside him and someone started shooting, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head and crashed his car into a building. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to the same hospital for an evaluation. He was listed in good condition.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.