Man burglarized Chicago-area gaming café, kicked officer, police say

Police in north suburban Lake County said a man burglarized a gaming café and later kicked an officer early Sunday morning while police attempted to restrain him.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cafe in the 34500 block of Route 45 in Third Lake around 1:15 a.m. and found a shattered front glass door and clear evidence of a burglary, police said. They also found fresh blood inside the café.

As deputies searched the area, they found Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia, 36, who had fresh cuts on his hands and arms and blood-stained clothes. Deputies also found a stolen, damaged cash register nearby.

Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia, 36, was arrested in connection with a burglary of a gaming cafe in north suburban Lake County.

Surveillance footage from the gaming café confirmed Mojarro-Garcia’s alleged involvement in the burglary, police said. Deputies arrested him on the scene.

While he was in a squad car, police said Mojarro-Garcia kicked the door. When deputies tried to further restrain him, he kicked one of the deputies, although they were not injured

After officers took Mojarro-Garcia to the Lake County Jail, police said his "aggressive behavior" escalated, requiring officers to use pepper spray, although they did not specify what specific behavior caused that response.

Mojarro-Garcia was then charged with two counts of battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property, and resisting arrest. He was being held at Lake County Jail awaiting an initial court hearing Sunday morning.

Lake County Sheriff’s police are investigating whether he is connected to other burglaries reported in the area last week.