Gang member from Chicago arrested after police allegedly find gun in vehicle during traffic stop

A registered gang member from Chicago was arrested this week after police allegedly found a gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lake Bluff.

Dimitri P. Dixon, 30, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a prior offense, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — no FOID/prior offense and armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with speeding, no insurance and driving on a suspended license.

At about 4:17 p.m. Sunday, a Lake Forest police officer was monitoring traffic in the area of Route 41 and Gage Lane when they saw a 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling 90 mph on northbound Route 41. The posted speed limit in the area was 55 mph.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Route 41 and Washington Avenue in Lake Bluff and contacted the driver, who was identified as Dixon.

At the time of the stop, Dixon was the only person inside the vehicle, and it was determined that his driver's license was suspended.

Dixon was arrested for the suspended license and his vehicle was searched before being towed.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a Taurus 9mm handgun in the trunk. Next to the firearm, officers found an ID for Dixon. Dixon refuted ownership of the firearm.

A search of Dixon's criminal history determined that he was a convicted felon, had a prior conviction for a firearms-related offense and was a registered gang member.

Dixon appeared in court on Tuesday, where the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain Dixon.

The court will hear that petition on a future date.