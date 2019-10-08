Garage painted with swastika on Northwest Side

A couple discovered a swastika painted on their garage Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police will not say, though, if they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

It was in the alley of the 3200 block of North Kenneth Avenue that the couple discovered the swastika on their garage, along with the words “Nazi” and “evil.” The husband and wife are a Jewish couple and even more disheartening, Tuesday night starts the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community, Yom Kippur.

It is a day of atonement and repentance, which is something the vandals clearly do not care about because they have hit the same Kilbourn Park alley before.

Just a few doors down, “Trump 2020” was written on a garage in what appears to be sharpie.

No arrests have been made as Area North Detectives investigate.