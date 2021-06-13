Garages burglarized in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of two garage burglaries reported in June in Hyde Park on the South Side.
In each incident someone broke into a garage and stole property, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened about 12:30 a.m. June 7 in the 1300 block of East 57th Street, and about 8:30 p.m. June 7 in the 5300 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.