Garbage Gals brings community together to clean up Chicago streets

The Brief Garbage Gals, a volunteer cleanup group founded by Sophie Rallo, picked up trash Sunday morning in Bridgeport before heading to a White Sox game with donated tickets. The group, open to all genders, began with just three people and has grown through social media and community outreach. Rallo started the nonprofit to stay active and connected, aiming to expand with a van and clean more neighborhoods around Chicago.



A local nonprofit spent Sunday morning picking up trash around Bridgeport — just before the rain rolled in.

What we know:

Garbage Gals, a volunteer group that collects litter across Chicago, was founded by Sophie Rallo during a transitional moment in her life.

"My sister and my best friend left Chicago within the same week and it was kind of like, I didn't know what to do with my time and I really like picking up garbage, so I started ‘Garbage Gals,’" said Rallo.

Despite the name, the group welcomes everyone, not just women. What started with just three participants has grown steadily, thanks to social media and fliers. Some volunteers learned about the effort through Instagram.

Sunday’s cleanup focused on 35th Street in Bridgeport. Afterward, the 50 volunteers headed to a White Sox game with tickets donated by the team.

"Since we like to pair it with social events like going to the Sox game or going to get drinks or pizza… it allows people to really connect," said Rallo.

The group hopes to one day get a van and expand its reach to more neighborhoods.

"We're not there to make any statement or say anything. We just want to make Chicago a little bit prettier," said Rallo.

What you can do:

If you’d like to volunteer with Garbage Gals — or support their mission in other ways — more information is available on their website.