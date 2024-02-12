Garfield Ridge drive-by shooting leaves 2 men wounded

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Police found the men, 26 and 43, suffering from gunshot wounds around 9:44 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Merrimac Avenue, according to CPD. The 26-year-old had been shot twice in the torso and the 43-year-old was grazed by gunfire on the stomach and hand.

They were both transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in critical and good condition, respectively.

A witness told police that the shots came from a black sedan which fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.