Garrett Popcorn Shops celebrates 75 years with special deals

Garrett Popcorn Shops is marking its 75th anniversary with a month of festivities and special deals for fans.

Starting Monday, customers can buy a small bag of any signature recipe in-shop for just $1.75 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The offer runs through Friday, Sept. 13.

From Monday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 22, Garrett Popcorn will offer a Classic Tin of any signature recipe for $19.49.

The Chicago-based popcorn company was founded in September 1949 by entrepreneur Gladys Otto Garrett. She opened her first shop at 10 W. Madison on the corner of State Street.

The company's secret recipes, made with real ingredients, continue to be handcrafted in small batches in Garrett kitchens.