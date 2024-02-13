Gary Air Show returns this August featuring US Army Golden Knights

The Gary Indiana Air Show is returning this summer.

The show is scheduled to take place on August 17 and 18 and will feature an expert parachute team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

There will be food vendors and beachfront activities for those who attend.

A tip for those planning to attend: Gary's Marquette Park is supposed to be the best viewing spot for the show.

The 2024 event's list of performers is still being finalized.