Gary boy, 10, hit by stray gunfire from shooting outside his home: police

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet during a shooting outside his home in Gary. Three adult men were also injured in the gunfire and transported to a hospital. Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.



A 10-year-old boy in Gary was wounded by a stray bullet on Thursday when a group of men exchanged gunfire outside his home, according to police.

What we know:

Gary police responded to reports of gunfire around 6:25 p.m. in the 5800 block of West 29th Place. As officers were on their way, they received a call that a child had been shot.

When officers arrived, the child’s father told them his son had been struck by a single gunshot in the back of the neck.

The boy, who was inside the home and not involved in the altercation, was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago for further treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

While securing the scene, officers learned that three adult men had also arrived at Methodist Northlake Hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the three had been involved in the shooting.

The men were identified as an 18-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 22-year-old — all from Gary.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the exchange of gunfire or whether any arrests have been made.

Also, the conditions of the three adult victims were not released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jervean Gates of the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1209.