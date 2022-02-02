Gary children behind on vaccinations, Indiana health officials say

A new study found that many children living in Gary, Indiana are behind on their vaccinations.

According to the Indiana Department of Health school report, 54-percent of K-12 students in Gary schools have not gotten all required shots.

This compares to 26.4-percent statewide.

A vaccination clinic will be held later this month on Feb. 19 to help parents get their children back on track.

All routine childhood vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 shot will be available.

You can register online at edgewaterhealth.org.