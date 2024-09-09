Gary police urge public help in solving fatal shooting of Kia Tidwell

The Brief Kia Tidwell, a mother of six, was killed by a stray bullet in Gary, Indiana. Her family mourns while urging community leaders to take action on safety. Authorities ask the public to help identify the shooter.



A 42-year-old mother of six was killed by a stray bullet while driving home in Gary, Indiana, on Friday night.

Kia Tidwell was behind the wheel near 5th Avenue and Grant Street when she was fatally struck near a McDonald's. She was heading to her home in Portage.

Her family is mourning the loss, while also calling on local leaders to address safety concerns in the community.

"This city is not who we are when it comes to this type of behavior," said Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon.

Authorities believe several people may know who is responsible for the shooting.

"We cannot tolerate individuals committing crimes of this nature," said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.

Tidwell, one of ten siblings, was well known in the Gary area. Her sister, Isley, a schoolteacher with deep ties to the community, expressed frustration over the city's failure to prevent such violence.

"We have been team Gary from day one," Isley said. "Born and raised here, my parents have been in the same area for over 30-plus years and we will go to blows with people about the city of Gary. We believe in the vision of Gary and all that, and in my mind I kept thinking the city let us down in the end."

Their mother, Charlotte, now grieves for her daughter while expressing concerns for the safety of elderly residents in her neighborhood. She called for an increased police presence, better lighting, and more security cameras to protect the community.

"We just need so much," Charlotte said. "I'm a senior citizen, and we don't want our seniors to be afraid to go outside their house."

The family hopes that someone will come forward with information that could lead to justice for Kia. Her aunt, LaSonnye McNeil, remembered her as a woman of faith and a beautiful soul.

"Her life was stolen," McNeil said.