Gary mayor speaks on recent string of violence: 'Not who we are'

The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety on Tuesday.

This past week, the city had three fatal shootings in less than two hours, two of which involved teenagers.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said police are looking into what can be done to help bring peace of mind to the community.

"I want to say that this is not Gary, and it certainly is not who we are," Prince said. "Even before I took office, I promised that public safety would be our first priority and to that extent, we’re working on a number of initiatives that prove that policing still works here within the city."

According to the Northwest Times, there have been 52 homicides in Gary this year. That's up by 44% compared to the same time last year.