Gary schools strive to improve literacy with book vending machines

Instead of snacks, there are books inside the vending machines at a Gary Community Schools.

Educators came up with a new reward system to get children more interested in reading and improve literacy.

Now there a book vending machines in each school across the district.

"We can go to the library, but that is unique," one student at McCullough Academy told FOX 32.

The books are free and students get to use the machine as a reward for good attendance, positive behavior and good grades.

"My job is to help teachers build their capacity in the science of reading and in doing so they are trying to promote reading strategies. The biggest push that we do is student interest, and the vending machine, that was the best idea ever," literacy coach Antonia Escobedo said.

In addition to the vending machines, educators are partnering with Scholastic to get each classroom and teacher equipped with their own personal libraries.