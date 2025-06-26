Five killed in Gary after train collides with SUV

The Brief Five people were killed in Gary, Indiana, after an SUV collided with a South Shore Line train Wednesday night. Investigators believe the SUV went around an active railroad crossing before being struck. No one on the train was injured, and the victims’ identities have not yet been confirmed.



Five people were killed Wednesday night when a South Shore Line train collided with an SUV that reportedly drove around a railroad crossing barrier in Gary, police said.

Gary train crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:02 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Utah Street in Gary, according to city officials. Officers and firefighters arrived to find the SUV severely damaged and the victims ejected from the vehicle. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the SUV tried to go around an active railroad crossing when it was struck by the train. The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identities of the victims and notify their families.

No injuries were reported among the train’s crew or passengers, according to police.

Gary Police Traffic Investigator Detective T. Aguilar and the NICTD Transit Police Department are leading the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

None of the victims' identities have been released, pending notification of kin.