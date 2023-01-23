Gas prices surging again, Illinois among priciest markets: AAA

Gas prices are on the rise again due to an uptick in demand, and Illinois is now ranked among the nation's top 10 most expensive markets.

AAA reports the national average is up 12 cents since last week, now sitting at $3.42. That's 33 cents more than a month ago and 10 cents more than a year ago.

In Chicago, the current average price is $3.97 a gallon. That’s roughly 20 cents a gallon higher than the same time last year.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the new year, llinois’ gas tax officially went up.

The state paused the annual increase last summer amid escalating inflation, but the rate is now just over 42 cents per gallon.

Drivers could also see a second increase this July.