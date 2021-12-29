Gas station clerk shot during robbery in Marquette Park

A gas station clerk was shot Wednesday morning during a robbery in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was working around 5:30 at the gas station in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when two people came inside and demanded money from the register, police said.

The clerk struggled with the gunmen and was shot in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

The robbers made off with an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene northbound.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.