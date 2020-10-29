Gen. Philip Sheridan statue defaced in Lake View

article

A statue of Civil War Union Gen. Philip Henry Sheridan was defaced this week in Lake View on the North Side.

The iconic monument in the 3200 block of North Sheridan Road was defaced with spray paint, and police believe it happened between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, they said Thursday.

On one side, the words “LAND BACK” were spray-painted. On another side, “Decolonize” was visible. It also was tagged with “Genocidal MURDERER.”

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A statue of General Phillip Henry Sheridan was defaced in the 3200 block fo North Sheridan Road. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

About 1 p.m. Thursday, the paint was being removed.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.