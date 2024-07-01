Homeless man charged after disturbance near Geneva train station

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly causing a public disturbance near the Geneva train station on Monday.

Around 12:09 p.m., Geneva police said 911 callers reported an "armed man" dressed in black, wearing a ski mask and gloves, was aggressively approaching cars on Third Street near Crescent Place. Some callers suggested shots had been fired, while others said Harris was allegedly holding a cellphone "like a handgun."

Authorities arrived at the scene within minutes and arrested Jeremie Harris. The investigation found no weapons, but Harris had two cellphones. Harris told police he was listening to music and acting out the lyrics.

Witnesses said Harris was holding a cellphone like a gun, causing multiple motorists to believe they were going to be carjacked, police said.

Harris, 46, formerly of North Aurora, has been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was released from jail at 2 p.m. after the charges were announced.