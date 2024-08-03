George Floyd's uncle joins calls for justice for Sonya Massey at Chicago rally

As nationwide outrage over the police shooting of Sonya Massey grows, calls for justice are getting louder.

At Chicago Police Headquarters, community activists came together Saturday to rally in support of Massey. The rally was also attended by George Floyd's uncle, who has been traveling across the country looking to create change.

"She should be alive today," said local activist Carolyn Ruff.

The 36-year-old unarmed woman was killed in her Springfield home last month by a now-fired Sangamon County sheriff's deputy.

"That is an outrage in the video what we saw, and we’re not going to have it no more," said Anthoine Heath.

Massey who family members said had been experiencing some mental health issues, called police on the morning of July 6 worried there was an intruder in her home. But tensions soon escalated.

Massey was moving a pot of hot water from the stove when former deputy Sean Grayson demanded she put it down, shooting and killing her just seconds later.

"Sonya Massey deserved to be safe" Ruff said.

George Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, traveled to Chicago to speak raising concern over the deputy's background having worked for at least six agencies in a four-year span.

"Should have had no opportunity to police anyone or anybody at any time," Jones said.

After Floyd's murder in May 2020, he started the Hope 929 Foundation.

"George Floyd, he created an opportunity for all of us to be able to make people accountable," Jones said. "With change will come hope, and we obviously hope that these incidents stop happening in the world that we live in, but unfortunately, they’re just stacking up."

The group took their voices to the streets, marching in solidarity with Massey's family and amplifying their calls for justice.

"As long as we keep fighting, as long as we keep trying, we have to have people stop dying," Jones said.

The former deputy who struck Massey has been charged with first-degree murder is being held without bond.

Civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump is now representing Massey's family.