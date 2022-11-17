Get in the spirit with Metra's Holiday Trains this December

Metra will be bringing holiday magic to the Metra Electric Line on three Saturdays this December, offering Holiday Train rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus to a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station.

Tickets for the Holiday Trains, which must be purchased in advance, cost $5 and will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21 until they sell out. The tickets will be sold at select Metra Electric stations, in person only. The tickets will not be available for purchase on trains, on the Ventra app or from vending machines.

"This is our way to bring a little bit of holiday joy to My Metra riders," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "Our trains are already safe, reliable, and comfortable, but they can be fun, too. We encourage everyone to climb on board and make Metra part of their holiday tradition."

The decorated train will depart from University Park at 11 a.m on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and make several stops to pick up riders on its way to the festive "North Pole" at Millennium Station.

The train ride will feature visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus or elves, as well as goody bag handouts and other fun. Kids can also visit Santa at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other fun activities.

For the ride back home, the outbound Holiday Train will depart at 2:15 p.m., but for those wanting to spend more time enjoying the holiday sights and activities downtown, the Holiday Train tickets are valid for any outbound Metra Electric train on the date of the ticket.

Metra Electric Holiday Train Schedule

Inbound

University Park 11:00 a.m.

Richton Park 11:03 a.m.

211th Street 11:08 a.m.

Flossmoor 11:13 a.m.

Homewood 11:15 a.m.

Calumet 11:17 a.m.

Harvey 11:22 a.m.

115th/Kensington 11:32 a.m.

55th/56th/57th 11:42 a.m.

51st/53rd 11:44 a.m.

Museum Campus 11:53 a.m.

Millennium 11:58 a.m.

Outbound

Millennium 2:15 p.m.

Museum Campus 2:20 p.m.

51st/53rd 2:29 p.m.

55th/56th/57th 2:31 p.m.

115th/Kensington 2:41 p.m.

Harvey 2:50 p.m.

Calumet 2:55 p.m.

Homewood 2:57 p.m.

Flossmoor 2:59 p.m.

211th Street 3:03 p.m.

Richton Park 3:08 p.m.

University Park 3:15 p.m.

Holiday Train Tickets will be sold at the following stations starting Nov. 21:

Metra Electric Line

Millennium 151 N. Michigan, Chicago

Van Buren 132 E. Van Buren, Chicago

Rock Island Line

LaSalle Street 414 S. LaSalle, Chicago

Blue Island Vermont St. 2300 W. Grove St., Blue Island

Midlothian 3750 W. 147th St., Midlothian

Oak Forest 4850 W.159th St., Oak Forest

Tinley Park 6700 South St., Tinley Park

Tinley Park 80th Ave. 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park

New Lenox 201 N. Prairie Road, New Lenox

Joliet 90 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet