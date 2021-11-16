'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Old guys introduce next generation of ghost hunters

Who ya gonna call? After 30 years, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are returning to their legendary "Ghostbusters" roles in the highly anticipated new sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the new cast members of the upcoming sequel about what it was like when the original actors walked onto the set of the first time.

"It was like four brothers — Ivan (Reitman, director), Bill, Dan and Ernie. It was like a bunch of brothers coming back together. It was really sweet," said Finn Wolfhard.

"I really like that each of us had a one-on-one experience with each of them, which I thought was really cool," said McKenna Grace.

"I don’t know how you continue the franchise without them," Carrie Coon said.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hits theaters Friday, Nov. 19.