ICE agents in Illinois warned against illegally swapping license plates: 'No one is above the law'

The Brief Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning federal immigration agents that altering or swapping license plates is illegal. The warning follows reports that ICE agents have been changing plates during immigration operations in the Chicago area. A new "Plate Watch Hotline" has been launched for residents to report suspected plate tampering.



Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning federal immigration agents that swapping or altering license plates during the Trump administration's enforcement operations is against the law and "will not be tolerated."

What we know:

Giannoulias issued the warning after reports surfaced that ICE agents have been changing or flipping state-issued license plates while carrying out what he described as "military-style deportation efforts" in the Chicago area.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a federal agent telling someone, "You can record all you want. We change the plates out every day."

In response, Giannoulias said, "Swapping out license plates or tampering with them to avoid or conceal detection is illegal, unsafe and will not be tolerated in Illinois. No one, including federal agents, is above the law, and we intend to hold them accountable, especially while driving on our roadways. This is a matter of public safety and protecting the wellbeing of our communities."

What's next:

Giannoulias announced that his office has created a "Plate Watch Hotline" for residents to report suspected license plate tampering. Reports can be made by calling 312-814-1730 or emailing platewatch@ilsos.gov.

Under Illinois law, displaying a plate not authorized for a vehicle, or obscuring or modifying a plate can result in fines, possible jail time, and suspension or revocation of the vehicle’s registration.

Giannoulias also reminded drivers that all Illinois-registered vehicles must display two license plates, one on the front and back, and that vehicles from other states must comply with their own state’s requirements when driving in Illinois.

The backstory:

The warning from Giannoulias comes amid an increase in federal immigration enforcement efforts across the Chicago area under President Donald Trump.

Broadview’s ICE facility has become a focus of recent protests, some of which have grown tense over the past month or so.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security continues to defend its immigration enforcement tactics in court. A judge recently blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to the Chicago area to assist federal agents in the immigration crackdown.

Separately, another judge ordered federal immigration agents to wear body cameras due to protests involving agents using aggressive tactics for crowd control.