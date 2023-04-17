'Gift of Hope' opens new organ donation building in Chatham

The Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network is celebrating the opening of a brand-new space on Chicago’s South Side.

The organization held a ribbon cutting on Monday for their new space in Chatham, which is dedicated to civic leader and retiring executive Jack Lynch.

A number of city and other leaders attended the event.

At the conference, Lynch reflected on his career and the work it took to make the facility a reality.

"I use the analogy of an arrow being pulled back, and the further you pull that arrow back, there's a fairly good chance that it's going to go further when you release it. So for all the naysayers who attempted to pull us back, they simply strengthened us," Lynch said.

Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals and has been in operation since 1986.