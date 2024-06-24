Girl, 12, shot in Humboldt Park

A 12-year-old girl was shot Sunday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The girl was riding in a car around 11 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2500 block of West Division Street, according to police.

The girl was shot in the calf and the bullet traveled to her other leg. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There was no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.