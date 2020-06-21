Girl, 13, killed by stray bullet in Austin shooting; 2 boys also shot

article

A 13-year-old girl died after she was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting that also wounded two boys Saturday night in Austin.

The girl was inside a home about 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North LeClaire Avenue when the shots were fired and she was struck in the neck, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointing at him and heard gunfire, police said. The younger boy was struck in the back and the older boy was struck in the leg.

The boys were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was immediately in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Hours earlier, a 3-year-old boy was killed in another shooting about a mile away.

Advertisement