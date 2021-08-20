Girl, 13, missing from Gresham

article

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Debra Lenoir, of the 8300 of South May Street, ran away from her home Tuesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She has made previously threats to harm herself and others and is known to frequent the area of the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Lenoir is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

