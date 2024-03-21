Girl, 13, reported missing in Roseland has been found

article

Update (6:30 p.m. Thursday):

Kalaysia Eppert, 13, has been located, according to Chicago police.

Further details on her disappearance haven't been released.

Original:

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday on Chicago's South Side.

Kalaysia Eppert was last seen Wednesday in the 10500 block of South Maryland Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Eppert is described as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said she may have gone to South Bend, Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747- 8274.