Girl, 14, missing from Chicago Lawn; last seen earlier today

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Ashley Dixon, who also goes by the alias Kayla Love, was last seen February 21, 2020 in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Dixon is described as a black teenager, standing 5-feet tall, weighing 290 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue Chicago Cubs jacket, a gray polo-style shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.