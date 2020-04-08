Girl, 14, missing from Park Manor: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Dajianna Waters was last seen March 16 in the 6700 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Waters is 5-foot-5, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, a blue shirt, black pants and cheetah print Nike Air Force One sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.