Girl, 14, missing from South Shore located

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from South Shore on the South Side has been found.

Nevaeh Knowles-Siddal had last been seen Friday in the 6900 block of South South Shore Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Chicago police canceled the alert Sunday, saying that Knowles-Siddal had been found safe.

