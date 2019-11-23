Girl, 14, missing from South Shore located
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from South Shore on the South Side has been found.
Nevaeh Knowles-Siddal had last been seen Friday in the 6900 block of South South Shore Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Chicago police canceled the alert Sunday, saying that Knowles-Siddal had been found safe.
