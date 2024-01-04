Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Cragin neighborhood.

Mia Marin was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Altgeld Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Marin is 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Marin is known to frequent the area of Schubert and Central avenues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.