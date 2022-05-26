Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Brand is known to frequent the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.