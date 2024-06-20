Girl, 14, shot while riding in car in Gresham

A 14-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Just after midnight, the girl was inside the vehicle when someone shot in her direction in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

The girl was shot once in the shoulder and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting. Area Two detectives have launched an investigation.