Girl, 14, stabbed in NW Indiana

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 14-year-old girl Saturday in Lowell, Indiana.

The girl was stabbed in the hand near the baseball fields by the VFW hall at 17401 Morse St., according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the suspect is "dark-skinned male with long hair." He was last seen in a wooded area behind homes in the 6100 block of Oak Valley Drive.

Law enforcement said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

No further information was provided.